Commuters try new modern bus

This month passengers travelling on the route from Dromore and Hillsborough to Belfast have been trialling Translink’s popular new Urby service.

During the trial period the modern new vehicles will be operating some services along the route and Translink staff will be on board to hear what customers think.

First introduced last year, Urby is a modern new service that connects people who live in towns on the periphery of Belfast and travel into the city for work, study or other leisure activities.

Translink Bus Services Southern Area Manager Arthur Hamilton said: “Urby is already proving popular with our passengers who are enjoying faster journeys, frequency and comfortable leather seating with free wi-fi and usb charging ports, on environmentally friendly buses.

“We are looking forward to the feedback we get from customers which will help us shape the potential new service for this area. “During the trial, which runs until March 1, Urby buses will leave Dromore at 7.05am and 7.20am during the morning peak, calling at Hillsborough and Sprucefield Park and Ride; and in the evening, leaving the Europa Buscentre in Belfast at 4.05pm, 4.50pm and 5.35pm.

“If Urby proves as popular from Dromore and Hillsborough as it does from other areas, we plan to introduce the service later this year on the route.”