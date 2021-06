News you can trust since 1957

New £40K fund opens for community and voluntary groups in Lisburn - here's how to apply

Lisburn Council launches new virtual ‘Binformation’ hub for council residents

A1 closed at Banbridge due to a collision

A well deserved Birthday Honour for Foodbank manager

Demand for action over 'fast and dangerous' Lisburn junction where drivers and pedestrians are ‘terrified’

Locals recognised by the Queen in Birthday Honours

There are tailbacks, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The collision has taken place at the turn-off to the Boulevard retail outlet.