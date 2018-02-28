Transport NI defends roadworks as local resident labels them a ‘disgrace’

Transport NI has defended its decision to carry out £20,000 resurfacing work on the McKee’s Bridge Road in Hillsborough.

Local resident Jim Foster contacted the Star to say he felt this work was a disgrace as there are other roads in the village in much more need of work than this one.

But the department said it had received a number of complaints about the road due to its extremely poor condition.

A Transport NI spokesperson said: “The Department selects roads for resurfacing based on a number of influencing factors including the condition of the road as well as volume of traffic, number of residents, access to services and availability of resources.

“The McKees Bridge Road is in extremely poor condition and there have been a number of complaints about this.

“The Department will now carry out an 80mm overlay of the carriageway at cost of £20,000. Public safety remains a key priority for the Department and despite the budgetary situation, the Department has in this financial year delivered a significant programme of resurfacing and surface dressing and continues to carry out a programme of routine maintenance.

“This includes a number of urban and rural roads in the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council area.”