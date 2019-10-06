Tragic incident at NI train station

A person has died following a tragic incident at a NI train station.

It has been reported that the incident happened at Hilden Train Station in Lisburn.

It is understood that a person died on the tracks at the station this afternoon (Sunday).

Emergency services including police and the ambulance service attended the scene.

A Tweet from Translink says: "Due to a tragic incident at Hilden, trains are suspended between Lisburn and Great Victoria Street. Disruption is expected until further notice.

"A bus shuttle is now operating between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn".

Hilden train station - Google image

The PSNI were unavailable for comment at the time of publishing.