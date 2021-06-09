Traffic warning: Motorists warned of fire in caravan at junction 6 Lisburn

A screengrab of the incident from Twitter on Wednesday morning

A young family is believed to have escaped a caravan that went fire on the M1.

The incident is ongoing and happened at around 7am on Wednesday, June 9 at junction 6 Lisburn, Belfast-bound.

Emergency services are currently in attendance and the fire has been extinguished. The motorway remains open.

Trafficwatch NI said: "#Lisburn M1 citybound J6 - J3 M1 caravan fire on bus lane @goapplegreen services, @NIFRSOFFICIAL attending - Motorway remains open."

In a follow up post post, Trafficwatch NI said: ''#Lisburn M1 Fire - the caravan is currently being recovered from the bus lane in front

@goapplegreen

Services - knock on delays continue on M1 citybound back to J8 Blaris and A1 towards M1 J7 Sprucefield - slow but moving (09:06).''

UPDATE

In their most recent Tweet, TrafficWatchNI state: ''#Lisburn M1 Fire - our partners at Interoll have cleaned up the fire site and two live traffic lanes are open and available again

@goapplegreen