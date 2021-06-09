Traffic warning: Motorists warned of fire in caravan at junction 6 Lisburn
Motorists are being warned about a fire in a caravan which could affect some motorists this morning.
A young family is believed to have escaped a caravan that went fire on the M1.
The incident is ongoing and happened at around 7am on Wednesday, June 9 at junction 6 Lisburn, Belfast-bound.
Emergency services are currently in attendance and the fire has been extinguished. The motorway remains open.
Trafficwatch NI said: "#Lisburn M1 citybound J6 - J3 M1 caravan fire on bus lane @goapplegreen services, @NIFRSOFFICIAL attending - Motorway remains open."
In a follow up post post, Trafficwatch NI said: ''#Lisburn M1 Fire - the caravan is currently being recovered from the bus lane in front
@goapplegreen
Services - knock on delays continue on M1 citybound back to J8 Blaris and A1 towards M1 J7 Sprucefield - slow but moving (09:06).''
UPDATE
In their most recent Tweet, TrafficWatchNI state: ''#Lisburn M1 Fire - our partners at Interoll have cleaned up the fire site and two live traffic lanes are open and available again
@goapplegreen
''Lisburn Services - end queuing traffic currently back to J8 Blaris - but traffic should start to get moving / clear shortly (09:45).''