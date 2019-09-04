Road closed after 'serious' road traffic collision - diversions in place for motorists

Police are currently at the scene of a 'serious one vehicle road traffic collision'.

The collision happened at the Old Ballynahinch Road, Belfast.

A PSNI statement said: "The Old Ballynahinch Road is closed from the River Road junction and Drennan Road Junction.

"Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and seek alternative routes for their journey."

And according to TrafficwatchNI: "A section of the A49 Old #Ballynahinch Rd has been closed between River Rd & Dreenan Rd following a road traffic collision. Diversions are now in place for motorists."

