Pedestrian remains in hospital following incident involving a car

Police received a report of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Glenburn Mews in Dunmurry on Thursday 26th December.

The report was received at around 6.20pm that a silver Chrysler Ypsilon car had been in collision with a male pedestrian near the junction with Kingsway. The driver was spoken to by officers at the scene and the pedestrian was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The collision occurred near the junction with Kingsway. Picture: Google

An investigation is ongoing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact them in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1003 26/12/19.