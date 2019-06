The A1 dual carriageway in Co Down has been closed southbound following a serious road traffic collision, police have said.

The incident occurred between Dromore and Banbridge and a diversion is in place via Waringsford Road, according to Trafficwatch NI.

"A1 dual carraigeway is closed southbound (Newry direction) due to a collision near the quarry between Dromore and Banbridge," PSNI Road Policing tweeted.

There are no further details at this time.