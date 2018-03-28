Toys R Us ‘everything must go’ sale continues as discounts increase

As the Toys R Us closing-down sales continues at the Sprucefield store, discounts are now up to 50% off.

New stock will continue to arrive as distribution centres have now been emptied.

With the company having gone into administration, everything in the store has been reduced and has to go, including new stock.

A spokesperson said: “Parents across the UK are expected to grab this opportunity to snap up a bargain to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays.

“Everything in the store has been reduced and has to go; from garden trampolines and bikes that will keep them active, to board games and action figures if the weather doesn’t look too good.

“Distribution centres have now been emptied, with new stock arriving on the shelves just in time for the end of term.”