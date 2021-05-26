Toddler, who died in tragic incident, is named locally

The child was injured during a collision on the Boghead Bridge Road, Aghalee on the outskirts of Lurgan at around 3.15pm on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been named locally as Harry Magee.

The circumstances of the incident are not known at this time.

These online sessions, offer the public an opportunity to engage with the charity, learn about its work and how to support it.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a young child died following an incident involving a car at a residential address in the Craigavon area this afternoon, Tuesday 25 May.

“There are no further details at this time.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 15.14 on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 following reports of an RTC (Road Traffic Collision) in the Boghead Bridge Road area of Craigavon.

“NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, one Rapid Response Paramedic and one HART Officer to the scene. The charity Air Ambulance with HEMs crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly, who lives nearby, said: “It is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

