The story of the Titanic will be the special subject on Saturday evening at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall, Market Street.

Well known speaker Miss Elizabeth Conn will give a one-hour Powerpoint presentation telling the story of the ship’s construction in Belfast to its tragic ending on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

More than 1,500 people died when the historic vessel, the largest passenger liner in service at the time, sank after striking an iceberg on Sunday, April 14, 1912.

“The presentation entitled ‘Timeless Truths from the Titanic’ will not only relate the events, but will share the message for the need of a personal relationship with God in the uncertainty of life and suddenness of death as happened with the sinking of the Titanic,” a spokesperson explained.

The service will commence at 7.30pm and will conclude with refreshments for all.