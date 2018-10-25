‘Time’s precious - enjoy every moment’

Chanel McKinstry, born and raised in Lisburn, is married with two children aged eight and 10. She is the Scheme Coordinator at Shopmobility Lisburn. She is also an Executive committee member at Lisburn Chamber of Commerce and an Ambassador for Lisburn.

I wanted to be an archeologist, but went to university to do Fashion Design.

The person who influenced you most and how?

My husband, Darren. He is such a lovely, humble human being and a good man - I have learnt so much from him. He has guided and supported me through the past 22 years of being together. He is a good influence!

Worst job you’ve ever done?

Handing out flyers in Newcastle upon Tyne during my first couple of years at University.

What’s your favourite book?

Lemony Snickett’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

All-time favourite film?

I don’t have a ‘favourite’ but enjoy The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins, Home Alone and Groundhog Day. I used to be into horror films as a teen but can’t watch them at all now or I’d be afraid of my shadow.

First record you bought?

Santa brought me my first record - Gary Glitter, Another Rock and Roll Christmas.

What achievement are you most proud of ?

Bringing up two well behaved children.

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

Time is precious, enjoy every moment and appreciate your life!

What is your most treasured possession?

My home.

Who would you most like to meet?

I would like to go back in time and meet Jesus.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Give some money to deserving charity(ies), go on holiday with my husband and children, buy a new car and sort out schooling/university fees etc. for the children. The first thing would be the holiday as it is well overdue.