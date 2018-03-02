‘Throwing snowballs at passing cars is just stupid and dangerous’

Lisburn Police have issued a warning to young people about the dangers of throwing snowballs at passing vehicles.

With snow lying in many areas, local police took to Facebook to warn that throwing snowballs at cars could result in a serious road traffic collision.

“We are getting a number of reports about young people throwing snowballs at cars - I know chucking snowballs at your mates can be good craic (there may have been a few fired in the station yard today!) however throwing them at passing cars is just stupid and dangerous,” a post on the PSNI Lisburn page said.

“Driving conditions are bad enough without drivers being distracted by having a snowball land on the windscreen. #SnowJoke,” it added.

Conditions are treacherous on many local roads, while some minor routes are completely blocked. Read more here.