The Tully Road at Nutts Corner is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

A PSNI spokesman has advised that drivers travelling to Belfast International Airport should approach the airport using the Ballyrobin Road.

A post on TrafficwatchNI said: "#CoAntrim 3 vehicle RTC A26 Tully Rd - local diversion in place at Tully Rd & Killead Rd - main road @belfastairport - allow extra time if heading to for flight / pick up (12:58) #Antrim".