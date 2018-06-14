Thousands live in fuel poverty

The latest statistics releases by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive have revealed that over 13% of residents in Lisburn are living in fuel poverty.

The results from the 2016 House Condition Survey show that 7,760 people are living in fuel poverty in the city.

However, according to Bryson Energy, part of Bryson Charitable Group, the figures show a reduction in fuel poverty levels in Northern Ireland as a whole.

Bryson Energy Director, Nigel Brady, commented: ““Of course we welcome the significant reduction in fuel poverty from 2011. However, we need to understand clearly what these figures relate to.

“In 2016, at the time of this survey oil prices were at an all-time low. Recently there has been a significant increase in the cost of oil and we know through our operation of 27 oil clubs across Northern Ireland that many households are still struggling to heat their homes and meet their energy bills.

““We do genuinely hope that the release of the NIHE’s House Condition Strategy will reinvigorate efforts, not only of Bryson Energy but of other fuel poverty organisations represented by the Fuel Poverty Coalition, to rid Northern Ireland of Fuel Poverty once and for all.

Advice on fuel poverty is available by contacting Bryson Energy Advice Line on 0800 142 2865.