‘The Boulevard’ officially launches with first Fashion Weekender

The Boulevard, formerly known as The OUTLET, has hosted its first Fashion Weekender, jam-packed with free fashion and beauty-related events to celebrate the centre’s rebrand.

The busy schedule of events included fashion shows, stylist talks, live designer Q&As and make-up demonstrations. VIP members also had exclusive access to the VIP Lounge to avail of refreshments and treatments, including free manicures, make-overs and massages.

Day one was kicked off on Saturday by partners Belfast Fashion Week, who stepped out of Belfast and relocated to Banbridge to host a one-off ‘BFW Goes to The Boulevard’ fashion show, showcasing the latest spring styles available from the centre. Stylist Cathy Martin, along with compère and former Miss Great Britain, Gemma Garrett, were also on hand to offer style inspiration for the season ahead.

Top Irish-American designer Paul Costelloe hosted an exclusive retailer catwalk and Q&A on Sunday.

The Fashion Weekenders will continue next weekend and are set to include a special one-off show from Belfast Metropolitan students taking place on Friday 30th, giving local students the opportunity to showcase their talents on the catwalk.

Attendees will even get the opportunity to strut their stuff on the People’s Catwalk in the hope of winning a luxury shopping trip to Paris which will include two nights’ accommodation, a luxury shopping experience, €150 spending money and travel insurance worth over £1,000.

Chris Nelmes, the Boulevard’s Centre Manager, said: “We’re delighted with the positive responses from our rebrand, which has been created to reflect the centre’s positioning as the perfect alternative to shopping in the city, with convenient transport links between the North and South of Ireland.

“Our first weekend went brilliantly, and we are all ready to do it all over again next weekend so if you missed out be sure to visit us then.”

Huge discounts and special one-off offers and promotions will continue across all stores, including bespoke suit tailoring from Moss Bros, an ‘armona lab’ tasting session from Starbucks, a fragrance make-over from The Perfume Shop, plus much more.

The Fashion Weekender events continue this weekend (Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31 ). Fashionistas can attend all events for free, but some events require registration.

To find out more, visit the-boulevard.co.uk, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.