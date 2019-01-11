Thanksgiving for life of Glenavy man

A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Robert John (Roy) Wilson was held recently in St Aidan’s Parish Church, Glenavy with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The service was conducted by the rector, the Rev John Rutter. Allen Yarr presided at the organ and led the singing of the hymns, ‘What a friend we have in Jesus’, ‘Abide with me’ and ‘In Christ alone’.

Roy was born and grew up in the Ballinderry/ Glenavy area and was well known as someone who loved music and football.

He was a member of Roses Lane Ends Flute Band for 68 years. He influenced a lot of younger flautists as their tutor and until 18 months ago he was still tutoring.

He was Secretary to the band and had a major part in organising concerts as well as entry into the North of Ireland Bands Competition and the Christmas visit to Thompson House. Roy was also a dedicated footballer in his youth, playing for Glenavy FC in the 1960s. He helped run the club during the 1970s, 80s and 90s and his keen interest in the sport continued throughout his life.

A few years ago Roy accepted the rector’s request to become churchwarden. This was a job he did with dignity, attention to detail, integrity, prayerfulness, willingness to serve and a smile.

Roy was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and brother and he will be deeply missed by the family circle.