Tenants to benefit from heating system replacement scheme

Housing Executive tenants in the Lisburn area are to benefit from a £336 million contract to upgrade heating systems at NIHE properties across Northern Ireland.

Work to replace old, inefficient heating systems will be carried out over the next eight years. The contract will also provide a comprehensive heating response maintenance service to include the servicing, repair and installation of all types of heating systems to the Executive’s entire housing stock. This will include enhanced response times and extended opening hours. The hours will be Monday – Friday, 8am to 8pm, and 8am until 2pm over the weekend.

A key focus of the Housing Executive’s heating policy is to tackle fuel poverty. The replacement of old heating systems with new efficient systems is designed to provide a cost effective way for tenants to keep warm throughout the year.

Speaking following the awarding of the contract, the Housing Executive’s Director of Asset Management Paul Isherwood said: “This is one of the largest contracts ever awarded by the Housing Executive and is a clear indication of our commitment to delivering quality services to all of our tenants.

“This contract will help tackle fuel poverty, by providing efficient heating systems for our tenants across Northern Ireland.”

Greenview Gas has secured the contract for the Lisburn & Castlereagh area.

Michael Burke from Greenview Gas commented: “We look forward to working in partnership with the Housing Executive to deliver the highest level of service to all the Executive’s tenants in these areas.”

Responding to a request for more information, the Housing Executive was unable to say exactly how many tenants in the Lisburn area will benefit from the heating system replacement scheme.