Tech Europe donates £7,000 to Charity

Lisburn based tyre repair material manufacturer, Tech Europe, welcomed 2018 with a number of charitable donations to worthy causes.

With much thought and consideration to reach as many charities as possible, the team donated £7,000, split between three charities.

Pictured (L-R): Tech Europe Managing Director, Gary Crawford; Tech Europe Stores Manager, Graham McIlroy; TinyLife Community Fundraiser, Kimberly Hill; Tech Europe Purchasing Manager, Sam Fyffe.

Kimberly Hill, Community Fund-raiser at TinyLife was delighted to meet the Tech Europe team and was presented with a cheque for £2,500.

Established in 1988, TinyLife is dedicated to providing a range of support services that meet the growing needs of families of premature and ill babies in Northern Ireland. TinyLife is a charity that resonates highly with the group at Tech Europe as one of their own had previously benefited from the help and support provided by the charity.

Put simply, Habitat for Humanity has one mission; ‘create a world where everyone has a decent place to live.’ That’s exactly why Tech Europe chose them as one of their charities, presenting Chief Executive, Jenny Williams with a cheque for £2,500. Jenny said: “We are so thankful for the support of Tech Europe, which will create new opportunities to reach more people locally; through Habitat ReStore and around the world.”

“Home is the start of it; for us and for people everywhere, a solid foundation to build a better future where children can study and stay healthy. The reality is that every minute 20 people die because of where they live and we know that a simple home breaks the cycle of poverty.”

Pictured L-R Tech Europe Operations Manager, Ceallaigh Clarke; Tech Europe Managing Director, Gary Crawford; Habitat for Humanity Chief Executive Jenny Williams; Habitat for Humanity Community Project Development Manager, Michael Gray.

Ellen Hillen from Stepping Stones was proudly presented with a cheque for £2,000 from the team at Tech Europe, supporting the remarkable work they do across Northern Ireland.

For over 20 years, Stepping Stones has been supporting people who face all kinds of barriers to employment including learning difficulties, Autism, ADHD and Dyslexia. The charity works tirelessly to support those with learning disabilities by providing meaningful training so that they have greater opportunities for employment.