Take on the ABP Angus challenge

One of the province’s leading meat processor, ABP, is calling for new entries to the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.

This is a skills-based competition offering a host of opportunities for teenagers to develop skills and knowledge of the agri-food industry from farm to fork, in a fun and challenging way.

“The ABP Angus Youth Challenge reaches out to young people with an interest in the agri-food production at a key stage in their education,” explained George Mullan, Managing Director of ABP in Northern Ireland. “We’re now looking for more entries from groups of 14 to 16 year olds who can showcase their knowledge and demonstrate a strong interest in agri-food production by representing their school, club or community with pride.”

Entry is by short video followed by a shortlisting interview to reach the semi-final. Semi-finalists will compete at a national heat in March 2019 in front of an independent judging panel of industry experts and the media.

Closing date is noon on November 30. Interested parties should contact Arthur Callaghan, on 07884 483929or email Arthur.callaghan@abpbeef.com.