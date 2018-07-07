Sympathies to family of road victim

Sympathies have been expressed to the family of the young man who died in a road traffic collision in the Drumbo area of Lisburn last night (Friday, July 6).

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council, Cllr Uel Mackin expressed his shock at the death of a young man in his 20s: "It's a tragic situation, as Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council I wish to extend my sympathies to the family of this young man.

"It would be wrong of me to make any further statement at this time but I am sure the PSNI will investigate this incident thoroughly.

"It is a a tragedy for the entire community. Knowing the people of the Drumbo area I know the community will be very supportive of this young man's family at this very sad time."

Police confirmed that a man, aged in his 20s, died following the accident on the Back Road in Drumbo.

Inspector Robinson said “The man was a passenger in a green John Deere tractor that it is believed left the road shortly after 9:15 pm. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.

"Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash camera footage from the area, anyone witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on the Back Road and who observed the tractor prior to the collision to contact local officers in Lisburn or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1474 06/07/18.”