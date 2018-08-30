Supermarket creates 22 jobs

Work has completed at a Lisburn supermarket, making way for a brand new Eurospar on Hillsborough Road in Lagan Valley, creating 22 new jobs in the process.

The former Spar store has undergone a significant transformation and has opened with a host of new additions and enhanced services for the local community to enjoy.

Over eight months of work has gone into creating the new Eurospar which is over 60% larger in size than its predecessor, boasting a shop floor size of 6,322 square feet and an almost-doubled team of staff, working across a mix of full and part-time roles. The larger premises will be welcomed as a one-stop-shop for those living in the area and passers-by with all their daily needs found under one roof.

Customer facilities at Lagan Valley Eurospar include a Bakery, a Daily Deli, Carvery, hot food, a self-serve Chicken Bar and Ready to Go ranges. It also features an extended range of dairy products and a Richardson’s in-store butchery counter. The new Eurospar will be the home of a new Post Office in the town, which will run to the same opening hours as the supermarket. In addition to the Post Office, there is also an Occasions Gift Shop, an improved health and well-being department, Maud’s ice-cream counter and a designated Kids Zone, as wells as the existing Bp filling station and Ulster Bank ATM.

Store Manager Paul O’Halloran said: “I’ve been working in retail for 29 years and know that maintaining a good customer offering is the key to success. I’m immensely proud to be opening what is undoubtedly a huge asset to the town and pleased the supermarket has so many nods to the local area. I’m also delighted to announce that we are the first EUROSPAR in the UK to offer ‘The Bakery’ concept, where we will have 50 bakery products freshly baked every day by our professional in-store baker, Nathan O’Doherty. Nathan will be able to advise on breads and offer samples for our shoppers to try before making their purchases.”

The in-store baked product range is diverse and includes warm products and artisan breads. The Bakery will also offer products from suppliers Country Kitchen and Yellow Door.

Getting to and from the store has been made easier for shoppers too thanks to the addition of 11 new carparking spaces, bringing the total number of spaces to 64 on site. Mark McCammond, Henderson Retail Director added: “This new supermarket is a great asset to the town and a vote of confidence in the style of shopping offered by the Eurospar brand. We’re seeing more and more customers choosing to do several basket shops each week, but still want the wide range of products offered by a larger supermarket, albeit in a more community-based setting.”

Visit EUROSPAR online or call 028 9260 1942.