The PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person on a railway line in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

The tragic incident occurred on the rail line between Portadown and Lisburn.

It’s understood the fatality occurred in the vicinity of Lisburn train station

The rail line has now reopened however Translink has advised customers to expect delays as they try to get all scheduled services back to normal.

There are no further details at this time.