Successful first year for Lagan Valley cardiac centre

Dr Andrew Kerr (first left), Mary Jo Thompson (back third left), Assistant Director Medical Specialties and Cancer Services with staff from the Cardiac Centre

The centre provides same day rapid assessment, investigation and treatment services to patients from Lagan Valley Emergency Department and has proved to be a successful model of care.

It is a timely and effective cardiology service for the local community.

Commenting on the success of the unit, Dr Andrew Kerr, Specialty Doctor, Cardiology said: “The Cardiac Centre provides a modern patient focused model for the delivery of Cardiology services for our patients.

Dr Bernardas Valecka (Consultant Cardiologist), Noel Black (Principal Clinical Physiologist), Karen Oakes (Sister) and Dr Andrew Kerr (Specialty Doctor, Cardiology)

“Patients receive same day access to cardiac investigations and medications avoiding multiple attendances to the Emergency Department and also prevents unnecessary hospital admissions.”

The Cardiac Centre has great links with the Emergency Department at the Lagan Valley Hospital. Emergency Department Sister Leanne Wilson stressed: “The centre has been extremely beneficial from an ED perspective.

“We can refer patients as soon as they arrive at the Lagan Valley Emergency Department if they fit the criteria.

“Patients can be seen and treated very quickly by a Cardiology Specialist for a wide range of cardiac issues.