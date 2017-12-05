Success for local groups at Pride of Place Awards

Two groups from the Lisburn & Castlereagh area were among the winners at this year’s IPB Pride of Place Awards.
The winners of the 49 awards were announced at a gala ceremony in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.
The Pride of Place Awards, run in association with Co-operation Ireland, acknowledge the achievements and the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.
Seymour Hill & Conway Residents’ Association took the runner-up prize in Category 3 of the Cities Competition - Urban Neighbourhoods / Villages with a Population Over 2,000, while Dreamscheme Northern Ireland was named runner-up in Category 5 - Community Based Youth Initiatives.
Peter Sheridan, Chief Executive of Co-operation Ireland, congratulated the winners, saying: This evening, we have witnessed some of the finest examples of people working together to create a positive future and we all must continue to build on this so Irish society as a whole can benefit.”
