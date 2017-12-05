Success for local groups at Pride of Place Awards

Two groups from the Lisburn & Castlereagh area were among the winners at this year’s IPB Pride of Place Awards.

The winners of the 49 awards were announced at a gala ceremony in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Representatives from Dreamscheme Northern Ireland and Deputy Mayor Hazel Legge pick up the award in the Community Based Youth Initiative category. Included are Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman Co-operation Ireland; Tom Dowling, Chairperson, Pride of Place; Michael McGreal, Vice Chair of IPB Insurance; and Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Gerry McMonagle. Photo by Lorcan Doherty

The Pride of Place Awards, run in association with Co-operation Ireland, acknowledge the achievements and the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

Seymour Hill & Conway Residents’ Association took the runner-up prize in Category 3 of the Cities Competition - Urban Neighbourhoods / Villages with a Population Over 2,000, while Dreamscheme Northern Ireland was named runner-up in Category 5 - Community Based Youth Initiatives.

Peter Sheridan, Chief Executive of Co-operation Ireland, congratulated the winners, saying: This evening, we have witnessed some of the finest examples of people working together to create a positive future and we all must continue to build on this so Irish society as a whole can benefit.”