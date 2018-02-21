Stoneyford youth group to hold AGM

Members of Stoneyford Community and Youth Association (SCYA) will hold their annual general meeting in Stoneyford Parish Hall at 7.30pm on February 28.

Inviting people living in Stoneyford and surrounding areas to attend the AGM, SCYA committee member Stephanie Gregg explained the important role the organisation plays in the local area.

“The Stoneyford Community and Youth Association plays an active role bringing the community of Stoneyford together. We organise a variety of community events and this year held a very successful Christmas lights switch on and community fun day.

“We also play an important role working with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and have raised a number of issues of concern.

“We look forward to working with the council to deliver projects through the Village Renewal Fund over the course of the next year,” she said.

Encouraging local residents to support the young people in their endeavours, local Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath commented: “Stoneyford Community and Youth Association does a fantastic job for the people of Stoneyford. They have contributed enormously to the sense of community with their well organised and attended events.

“Anyone with an interest in the Stoneyford community should make an effort to attend their AGM.”