St Colman’s pupils all fired up by ceramicist

St Colman’s Primary School, Lambeg, recently worked with artist, Eleanor Wheeler, whose work can be viewed throughout the island of Ireland, to create a collage of ceramic oak leaves, the school’s symbol, each with its own individual style.

The artwork was unveiled recently in front of St Colman’s staff, board of governors and members of the local community as part of the Understanding Cultures through Art Peace Project.

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body. It is funded by the Lisburn & Castlereagh Peace Partnership and delivered by the Institute for Conflict Research (ICR).

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Lisburn and Castlereagh PEACE IV Partnership unveiling the ceramic artwork at St Colman’s Primary School commented: “Engagement with the arts plays a crucial role in education, in addition to creating inclusive and safe environments for those from our own and other traditions. We are delighted that the ICR has been able to deliver a range of artistic projects throughout the Lisburn Castlereagh area as part of our Peace IV Programme.”

The project supports more than 100 local participants engaged in a range of artistic projects which focus on shared identity, peace and reconciliation. Participants are from several community groups, including Men’s Shed, Women in Mind, Welcome Women, Ballyoran Community Arts Group and Hillhall Women.

Michael Avila, Project Officer with ICR, added: “This programme truly enriches all of those taking part in it.”