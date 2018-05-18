Special visitor makes show’s opening day a Royal occasion

HRH Princess Anne made it a Royal occasion as she delighted the thousands of visitors who attended the opening day of this year’s Balmoral Show.

The Royal visitor was welcomed to the 150th annual show by Fionnuala Cook, Vice Lord Lieutenant of County Down, Councillor Tim Morrow, Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Mayoress Hilary Morrow and Cyril Millar, President of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society.

Hilary Morrow, Mayoress of Lisburn & Castlereagh, greets HRH Princess Anne on her arrival at the Balmoral Show. Pic by John Kelly

Princess Anne visited several exhibitions including the Ulster Bank marquee and the Women’s Institutes (WI) marquee where she met Collette Craig, Chairman of the Federation of Women’s Institutes, and her enthusiastic team.

The Balmoral Show takes place at Balmoral Park, Maze until Saturday, May 19.