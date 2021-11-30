Special Christmas event at Lisburn CWU

A Christmas ministry and praise service will take place at Lisburn CWU Mission Hall this Saturday (4th December).

However, this year is also the 85th anniversary of the opening of the Mission Hall which took place in October 1936. In that year it amalgamated with the Welcome Hall who also held meetings in Lisburn.

This former Methodist Meeting House, erected in 1772, is also noted for the visit of John Wesley on 6th June 1789.

Well known evangelist John Weir from Belfast will return to lead the Christmas service and bring the closing message.

Also taking part will be John Porter, country Gospel singer from Ballymena, soprano Marilyn Nesbitt from Dungannon and duettists Joseph and Sandra Kennoway from Randalstown. Joseph is an accomplished pianist and will accompany the congregational praise.

It is expected that there will be much interest in this event which commences at 7.30pm.