Solicitors thank those who supported ‘Handbags for the Homeless’ appeal

A Lisburn solicitors firm has thanked everyone who backed its ‘Handbags for the Homeless’ appeal in the run up to Christmas.

During December, staff at Donaldson McConnell and Co Limited collected donations of bags filled with useful items - such as toiletries and socks - for distribution to people in crisis.

Thanks to the generosity of local people, 52 bags were handed over to Belfast-based homelessness charity the Welcome Organisation and the local Women’s Aid refuge.

Describing the response to the firm’s Facebook appeal for support as “phenomenal”, director Janice Spence said: “It exceeded all of our expectations. In the last few days running up to the Christmas holidays we had bags being dropped in every half hour or so. We shared the bags between the Welcome Organisation and Women’s Aid and they have both written to us stating that they have been very warmly received. We were so pleased with the take up that we are going to run this as an annual event.”

Janice went on to stress that both organisations welcome help and donations at any stage of the year.