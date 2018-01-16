Snow likely to continue causing disruption for local schools and drivers

The sleet and snow that disrupted several local schools and left road conditions in many areas treacherous is likely to cause further disruption tomorrow.

According to the Met Office, an amber weather warning of snow and ice remains in place until 8am on Wednesday, with areas of higher ground expected to be worst hit.

Sleet and snow is causing hazardous conditions on many roads.

At least one local school - McKinney PS in Dundrod - was forced to close today due to “exceptionally heavy snowfall”, while some others allowed parents to pick up their children earlier than normal.

With the wintry weather due to continue into tomorrow, many local schools could face further disruption.

Friends’ School tweeted: “We will keep monitoring the weather and post an update first thing tomorrow.”

On Tuesday afternoon Wallace High posted: “A decision whether Wallace will be open on Wednesday 17th January will be made at 6.15am tomorrow morning.”

Brownlee Primary posted on its website: “We will update the website regarding how we will be operating tomorrow but at the moment we are planning to be open as usual. Having said that, it may be prudent to arrange alternative childcare in the event of the school having to close. Parents will also be kept informed using the school’s texting service.”

For the latest school closure information log on to www.eani.org.uk/schools/school-closures

Meanwhile, with conditions on many roads hazardous, police are warning drivers to slow down and drive with extra care.

PSNI Road Policing tweeted: “If it’s snowing in your area please make sure that you clear snow from your vehicle. Please do not leave it unattended with the engine running - someone may come along and steal it. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and leave plenty of time for your journey.”

Indeed, shorty after 3pm today police advised drivers to avoid the Hillhall Road near Lisburn due to “treacherous driving conditions”.

Police later issued a statement saying: “The Comber Road in Hillsborough is heavily congested and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”