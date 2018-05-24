Skywatch Civil Air Patrol to receive funding bonus

Lisburn based search and rescue group are to benefit from a share of over £84,000 awarded by the Department of Justice.

The support package which will be funding for nine voluntary groups in Northern Ireland and includes a contribution of £41,000 from the Department for Communities.

Lisburn based Skywatch Civil Air Patrol will receive a £5,000 award to help with operational costs, the purchase of new radios and safety equipment.

Department of Justice Permanent Secretary Nick Perry said: “This latest funding award provides direct support to the hundreds of volunteers who tirelessly work to help keep our communities safe.

“Supporting the Maritime Coastguard Agency and the Police Service of Northern Ireland, volunteers provide 24 hour front line support to answer the calls of those in need. While funding supports the purchase of much needed lifesaving equipment, the volunteers take with them our admiration and thanks.”

Nine voluntary groups applied for funding and all will receive support.

Both Community Rescue Service and The North West Mountain Rescue Team are set to receive £16,000 each. Mourne Mountain Rescue Team will receive £14,000 and Irish Cave Rescue Organisation will benefit from a £10,000 award.

Lagan Search and Rescue, Lough Neagh Rescue, Foyle Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dog Association Ireland North share awards totalling £23,400.

When considering applications for funding the department prioritised requests which would impact on front line services and would have the greatest benefit for the public.