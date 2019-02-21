Shoppers can help Lisburn Autism group

This year, Autism NI Lisburn Support Group has been chosen to benefit from the Co-op Local Community Fund.

“At a time when funds for charitable organisations are becoming more difficult to access, we’re incredibly grateful for this opportunity to make a real difference in the City of Lisburn,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“We are raising funds for our Autism specific Summer Scheme. We have identified an unmet need; social inclusion and isolation, our scheme contributes significantly, positively to addressing these issues in the Autism community.

“Individuals have a limited social life, this impacts parents, carers, siblings. We organise bespoke activities, which give equality of opportunity to young people.

“We offer a four day Summer Scheme for children, and young people aged 5-19 years with a diagnosis of ASD, or who are in the process of a diagnosis.

“To help us raise vital funds, we’ll be relying on Co-op shoppers. Every time they buy Co-op own-brand products they get a 5% reward for themselves, and a further 1% goes to local causes like ours. Co-op members can decide which local group they would like to back by going online www.coop.co.uk/membership. We really hope that people will visit the website and choose to support us.

“If you’re not a member and would like to support us, you can join at your local store or online at www.coop.co.uk.”

For more information about the gropup visit www.autismni.org.