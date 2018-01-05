Shock as oil tanker crashes into family home

A Lisburn man has described his shock after an oil tanker crashed into a wall at his parents’ home and flipped over.

Rakesh Bedi said his brother first discovered the collision at the family home, on the Derriaghy Road in Lisburn, when he was picking up his daughter from school earlier today (Friday).

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries following the crash.

“The house itself is fine but the wall has taken some beating,” Mr Bedi said.

“He must have been coming from the Milltown direction, I’m presuming, and then when he hit the bend there was only one way to go for him, towards the house.”

He continued: “It was some welt he must have hit it to flip the tanker over.

“At least no one was seriously hurt and the lorry driver was able to walk away from it, even if the lorry itself looks like it was a complete write-off.”

He added: “At least it didn’t set alight.”

A police spokesperson announced the closure of the Derriaghy Road shortly before noon on Friday, following the single-vehicle collision.