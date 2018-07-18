Seymour Hill MUGA works gets underway

The new Multi-use Games Area (MUGA) at Seymour Hill is now under construction and once completed it will provide sporting and recreational opportunities for residents of all ages in the area.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has contracted the McAvoy Group to build this £600,000 facility.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee recently visited the MUGA with members of the Seymour Hill and Conway Community Association and fellow elected representatives.

“There has been considerable growth in the local area in recent years and this MUGA is a further community facility developed in recognition of this,” said Mr Porter. “Both the MUGA and the recently opened River Road Play Park have been constructed on land gifted by Connswater Homes Housing Association to the Council for the development of community facilities. Connswater Homes is nearly completion of a 98-home development on the site of the former Dunmurry High School.

“I look forward to seeing the completed MUGA which will have a 60m by 40m 3G playing surface with floodlights and a two team changing area. It will be secured behind a fence with available parking for 24 cars. The MUGA will be managed on behalf of the Council by the Seymour Hill and Conway Community Association as part of an agreed Sports Development Plan. I would like to thank Councillor Margaret Tolerton for all her work as Chair of the Seymour Hill Conway Community Plan Steering Group and the Seymour Hill & Conway Community Association for their commitment to these recent developments.”