A main road in Co Antrim has been closed to traffic as police attend the scene of a security alert.

Officers were tasked to the Belfast Road area of Nutts Corner, Crumlin following the discovery of a suspicious object.

"The Belfast Road is closed between the junctions with the Nutts Corner Roundabout and the Seven Mile Straight," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area."

There are no further details at this stage.