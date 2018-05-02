Secure liquids in your garage/sheds

Police have asked residents to ensure that all container in garages or sheds are secured with a lid.

They also urged people to check for puddles under vehicles. This follows on from reports of animals falling ill after ingesting anti-freeze.

Police said: “ Can you also check the underneath of your vehicle for water leaks as this can get into puddles which an animal may drink given the warm weather we have had recently.

“This has left a family very upset at the loss of their family pet.