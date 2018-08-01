Sculpture art workshop at Whitemountain

Following the unveiling in April of four new sculptures at Belshaws Quarry Nature Reserve and Sculpture Park on Bensons Road just north of the city, Whitemountain and District Community Association (WDCA) are hosting a very special sculpture art workshop on Saturday August 4.

The workshop will be part of the Little Green Allotments annual fun-show and will be tutored by Holywood based Sculptor Helen Hanse, the creator of ‘Flora & Fauna’ sculpture in the park.

John Belshaw, from WDCA commented: “This workshop is a first for us to attempt and will be a very special workshop running from 10am to 3pm with a break in the middle for attendees to take in the fair which starts at noon. Attendees will be able to practice both flatform art (2D) and 3D sculpture with Helen showing off some of her special skills.

“Anyone interested in the workshop can find out more on a page on our web site www.bqsp.co.uk. Materials are included in the £5 fee and numbers are very limited so I would urge anyone that wants to attend to book quickly.

“Afterwards, for those interested, there will be a free tour of Belshaws Quarry Nature Reserve and Sculpture Park where twelve sculptures link 250 million years of geology and mans’ activity during the limestone quarrying and the flora and fauna that have taken over since quarrying stopped.

“The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) owned Area of Special Scientific Interest will also have new paths being laid later in Summer. All in the area are extremely grateful for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) and The Alpha Programme funding for what is becoming a much talked about outdoor art gallery and nature reserve which will be a longer term tourism benefit for the Lagan Valley area.”