‘Scoop the poop or pay the price’

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is warning irresponsible dog owners to clean up after their pets or face an on-the-spot fine of £80.

Stressing that the council has a “zero tolerance policy on dog fouling”, the chairman of the Environmental Services Committee, Alderman Tommy Jeffers, said: “Our Enforcement Officers will be on the look-out in local areas to ensure that dog owners who fail to scoop the poop are held accountable and fined. Our ‘Watch Dog’ branding will ensure that our message is highly visible throughout the council area in posters, outdoor advertising and on our bin lorries, and we want to work with the community in stamping out this bad habit.”

He continued: “We recognise that the majority of dog owners are responsible and do the right thing but unfortunately a minority of dog owners are still being irresponsible and thoughtless and failing to pick up after their dog. Dog fouling is not only an unpleasant encounter for any resident, but presents health hazards for anyone who comes into direct contact with it. We want to make sure our parks and open spaces are maintained in such a way that they are pleasant and safe for everyone to enjoy.”

Dog owners in the council area are being encouraged to be responsible by ensuring that their dogs are licensed and microchipped and they always ‘scoop the poop’.

The council is urging anyone who witnesses irresponsible dog ownership to report incidents on 028 9244 7394.