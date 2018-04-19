Salon helps to support local people living with dementia

The first 7-star hair and beauty salon based in Carryduff, Keith Kane Hair and Beauty, opened its doors recently for an exclusive charity blowdry, nail file and polish day.

The event has become a permanent fixture in the salon’s annual charity fundraising calendar and this year all proceeds were donated to Dementia NI.

Keith Kane Managing Director of Keith Kane Hair & Beauty said: “our customers have always been extremely generous,”

Fionnuala Savage Income Generation Manager for Dementia NI said; “I’d like to extend my thanks to the team at Keith Kane Hair and Beauty for taking the time to organise and support this very special charity event.Dementia NI is a new charity set up by people living with dementia. The money raised through the charity blow dry and nail treatment day will enable people with a diagnosis of dementia to have their voices heard and remain active within their community. By supporting us you will play a part in helping people with dementia to live well with the right support,”

You can also support the team by visiting their JustGiving page on justgiving.com/fundraising/campbell-miller. All donations are welcome.