Sales and jobs boost for business

AB Pneumatics in Moira has welcomed Dunlop Systems & Components as a partner in its aims to grow its sales by £1.5 million over the next few years and create up to 15 new jobs.

These two companies have been working together for over 10 years with AB Pneumatics supplying Dunlop with products in particular air suspension sleeves.

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council’s Development Committee, meeting with AB Pneumatics as part of a business engagement visit, said: “I am delighted with the planned growth of local company AB Pneumatics.

“This company since it opened in Moira has grown steadily through successful product development and increased local, national and international sales. Its partnership with global brand Dunlop demonstrates the quality of its product.

“AB Pneumatics has the ability to bring new developments for Dunlop to production in a short time allowing it to compete with brands like Firestone in the automotive industry. I wish AB Pneumatics every continued success in the future as it continues to be proactive in its drive and vision to grow.”

Peter Blair, co-owner of AB Pneumatics added: “I welcome the investment by Dunlop in our company as its experience in rubber products will bring valuable expertise to the AB Pneumatics product range.”