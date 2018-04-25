Run to raise awareness of type 1 diabetes

Lisburn Athletics Club’s Ryan Nixon will be among a group runners taking part in a special challenge on Friday, April 27 to raise awareness about the autoimmune condition type 1 diabetes.

Ryan will be one of a number of local runners joining ‘The DiAthlete’ - 26-year-old Gavin Griffiths - as he takes on the Belfast leg of his DiAthlete 100 Challenge - his 100th extreme endurance awareness and fundraising event in the last 10 years.

Endurance athlete Gavin, who has type 1 diabetes, is attempting to complete 25 marathon runs around the UK and Ireland between April 13 and May 13.

Gavin, who was chosen to be a London 2012 Olympic Torch Bearer for his early work to support and empower people living with type 1 diabetes, will run a 26.2-mile route in Belfast, supported by Richard Bradley of NI Duathlon and the guys at Atlas Running.

Also taking part in the event, which will start at Belfast City Hall at 9am and finish in Ormeau Park, will be local ‘type 1 hero’ Ryan Nixon from Lisburn Athletics Club.

The route will cover north, south, east and west Belfast and Gavin and his fellow runners would gladly welcome support from anyone wanting to join them for all or part of the route.

For further details log on to www.facebook.com/diathlete

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic illness which sadly has the highest incidence of mental health related issues in young people.

Gavin openly shares that post diagnosis he felt different from other students in school and very isolated. His active lifestyle has helped turn that on its head, and he has founded ‘DiAthlete’ to educate, encourage and empower other people with type 1 worldwide.