Royal Visit round-up: The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge in Northern Ireland
With visits to Belfast and Fermanagh we take a look at William and Kate’s journey around the Province
Pictures from: Pacemaker, PressEye and Press Association
1. Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 27th February 2019 - ''The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast, home of the Irish Football Association.''Their Royal Highnesses learnt more about the IFA's community Football projects, and how sport can play a role in bringing communities together. ''They met groups and representatives from the Female Football Leaders, the Goals Programme, Education Programme, Stay Onside, PSNI, DoJ and Probation Service and members of Powerchair.''Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Duke & Duchess of Cambridge visit the National Stadium Belfast
Pacemaker Press 27/2/2019'Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Roscor Youth Village in Fermanagh where they took part in a range of activities and met with local young people, volunteers, staff and dignitaries. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker
