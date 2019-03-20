Roll up! Roll up! The Mayor’s carnival parade is coming to town

Lisburn is the place to be on Saturday April 6, when the curtain raises on ‘The City of Lisburn & Castlereagh 2019 Mayor’s Carnival Parade and Family Fun Day: It’s ShowTime!’

Looking forward to the extravaganza, Lisburn Mayor Councillor Uel Mackin said: “It’s ShowTime!’ combines the dazzling spectacle of Ireland’s most celebrated carnival acts, and a host of fabulous entertainment. Add wildly energetic, infectious music and dance rhythms, against a panorama of floats and carnival creations and you have a technicolour tour de force for families and visitors to enjoy.

“I am proud this top cultural attraction will also help raise funds for my Mayoral Charity, The Cancer Fund for Children.”

Thousands of revellers are expected to throng the carnival route to see the show-stopping swirl of movement and colour makes its way from the Island Arts Centre through the city centre streets.

An afternoon of fun continues at the Carnival Village, which takes over Wallace Park from 12.30pm – 5pm. A multitude of theatrical treats and electrifying acts with a Greatest Showman vibe will mix with Fun Fairs, arty antics and adrenaline fuelled arena acts.

A highlight of the afternoon is the world premiere of ‘The Showman is Coming’. Starring West End Les Miserables leading man, Peter Corry it combines the passion of Moulin Rouge, Bohemian Rhapsody with the spectacle of Barnum Circus and the energy of The Greatest Showman.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee said: “Mayor’s Carnival Parade is back with enormous gusto. Truly of the community, yet world class, it fuses the imaginations of hundreds of professional artists, school children and local groups to form an attraction that, in every respect, is our city’s greatest show.”