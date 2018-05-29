Roadworks to begin on Causeway End Road

A £173,000 resurfacing and reconstruction scheme has commenced on the Causeway End Road, Lisburn.

The scheme, to resurface a section of the road from Causeway End Park to Benson Street, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface quality of the road.

To facilitate the resurfacing a lane closure will be in operation during weekdays. However, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure during 28 & 29 July weekend, to facilitate the laying of the surface course.

Road users may experience some delays and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.

It is expected work will be substantially completed by late July early August, however, this is subject to delays and favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com.