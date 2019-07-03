Recycling efforts at Pond Park Primary save school £2000 a year

This year pupils from Pond Park Primary School through the commitment of its Eco Council will save the school nearly £2,000 in the next academic year on disposing of landfill waste through the introduction of dedicated recycling bins and boxes in all classrooms.

Alderman James Baird, Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City council’s Environmental Services Committee, recently visited the school to hear from the Eco Council, which is made up of pupils from Primary 4 to Primary 7.

“It was amazing to hear the younger generation being passionate about saving the environment and deciding that it was necessary for pupils to practice recycling in school all the time,” said Mr Baird.

“To benefit the environment and the school budget the Eco Council signed the school up as a collection point for Terracycle so that crisp, biscuit, cracker wrappers and pens can be recycled and the school gets money in return for each kilogramme of material. I would like to congratulate the Eco Council and their teachers for their outstanding work. I encourage them to keep going.”

Every classroom in Pond Park Primary now has a recycle box to collect items for Terracycle, a recycling bin for plastics, cartons, paper and cardboard and a food waste caddy. Members of the Eco Council then sort these recycling bins each Wednesday to ensure quality material is ready for the fortnightly collection.

Keri Shanks, Classroom Assistant from Pond Park Primary School said: “We are extremely proud of all the good work that has been undertaken by our Eco Council in a short space of time. Through their dedication and commitment they have educated over 600 schoolchildren on recycling and how they can each play a part in saving our planet.”