Recognition for the best local carers of the elderly

It was a very successful night for Rose Lodge Care Home, Lisburn, at the Staff Nursing Care Awards held at Titanic Belfast on Thursday, April 19.

Local carer Debbie Briggs won the Healthcare Assistant of the Year award, sponsored by Radius Housing.

Hilary Clark, from Rose Lodge Care Home, Lisburn, was presented with a Highly Commended certificate in the Home Manager of the Year category by Jolene Jess (right), from Boots Care Service and Laura Summerbell from the Alzheimer's Society, at the Staff Nursing Care Awards

There were other winners from the prviate nursing home which is situated on the Belsize Road, Hilary Clark was Highly Commended in the Home Manager of the Year categort. Alina Martin was Highly Commended in the Registered Nurse of the Year section.

While Paul Jones was Highly Commended in the Ancillary Worker of the Year category and Jade Beattie was Highly Commended in the Healthcare Assistant of the Year category.

The awards recognised the providers of quality care for the elderly.

The winners of the 14 categories demonstrated best practice amongst the independent nursing and residential homes in Northern Ireland.

Alina Martin, from Rose Lodge Care Home, Lisburn, was presented with a Highly Commended certificate in the Registered Nurse of the Year category by the Ruth Hempton, Deputy Nurse Manager, at the Staff Nursing Care Awards. Looking on are Laura Summerbell (left) and Anne McDaid (right)from the Alzheimer's Society,

“The 2018 Staff Nursing Care Awards are one of the biggest celebrations of excellence in the vital work of caring for the elderly in nursing home and residential care settings in Northern Ireland,” said Margaret Robinson, Nurse Manager at Staff Nursing sponsors of the awards.

“The high quality award nominations evidenced the excellent care provided every day to vulnerable and elderly people and celebrated the incredible commitment and effort displayed by nursing and care teams.

“Entering the awards reflected the professional approach to the important work that is being done and stimulated staff to reflect on their work and the quality of what they deliver.”

Jade Beattie, from Rose Lodge Care Home, Lisburn, receives her Healthcare Assistant of the Year Highly Commended certificate from Fiona McAnespie from the category sponsor Radius Housing, at the Staff Nursing Care Awards. Looking on is Laura Summerbell from the Alzheimer's Society.