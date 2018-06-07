Queen’s Award honour for groups

Five community groups in Lisburn are celebrating after being honoured with the Queen’s Award.

Lisburn Community Circus, Resurgam Community Development Trust, Ulster Aviation Society, Lisburn Downtown Centre, and Lisburn City Church Community Trust were all delighted to learn they had received the prestigious award.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is the highest award given to local volunteer groups across the UK to recognise outstanding work done in their own communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate the anniversary of The Queen’s coronation. It is the MBE for volunteer groups.

Brian Agnew Chair and Founder of Lisburn City Church Community Trust, which aims to equip and empower people to break free from the poverty trap, said: “This is such a deserved recognition for the many volunteers who serve our local community selflessly as part of the work of LCC Community Trust.”

Lisburn Community Circus provides accessible circus workshops for children and young people. Speaking about receiving the award, Deirdre McAllister said: “Receiving the QAVS was both a delight and honour and is really the cherry on the cake for all our volunteers who help with the day to day running of Community Circus Lisburn. We were not expecting to receive this Award so it was a wonderful surprise.”

Lisburn Downtown Centre, which works to support adults in the community through tailored recreational and educational activities is based at First Lisburn Presbyterian Church and is led by volunteers.

Colin McKay, Chairperson, said: “It is a real tribute to and recognition of the contribution made by so many past and present volunteers to the Lisburn Community; volunteers whose work, week by week, year by year, has often gone unnoticed by the general public, but which has made such a difference to the lives of their fellow citizens in such a variety of ways.”

The aim of the Resurgam Community Development Trust is to create social, cultural, financial and physical sustainability for the communities it serves. Chair of the Trust, Philip Dean, said: “Organisations like ours cannot function at the level we do without the support and sacrifice of our volunteers at each and every level. This award is recognition of the key role they play throughout the organisation and the wider community. Their role and importance to the work we do cannot be underestimated.”