Public invited to attend Presbyterian Church's traditional worship night

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) is inviting members of the public to attend its 'Wednesday Night Celebration' on June 5.

The event at Assembly Buildings in Belfast is part of the week-long PCI General Assembly, which will see Rev Dr William Henry of Maze Presbyterian Church near Lisburn become the 174th Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

Rev Glen Scrivener.

On the Wednesday night, Dr Henry will lead a time of praise, worship and fellowship, which is expected to be attended by upwards of 1,000 people.

This year’s theme for the free event is ‘Enjoying God’, a subject that is close to the heart of Dr Henry and will play a key part in his year as Moderator.

During the evening, supported by many across the denomination through video presentations and live interviews, he will unpack what it means to enjoy God in different settings and different stages of life and situations: in church, in the family, in the work place and the general busyness of life and in the struggles of life too.

Looking forward to the evening, Dr Henry said: “It’s so easy to be distracted in our day-to-day experience of seeking to know and follow God. Even in the middle of worthy activity and business, like making sure the church and its activities run smoothly - we can forget the best thing, which is to know and love Jesus.

“Often we need to focus and to remind ourselves that daily life can be directed towards God and his Glory. That’s all of life, not just the exciting and easy parts! That’s a purposeful action and intention. And I look forward to exploring that with the help of a few people who, like the rest of us, have experienced life, but through it have encountered God in a refreshing way."

Drawing everything together will be the evening’s keynote speaker, the Australian-born author, speaker, filmmaker and evangelist, Rev Glen Scrivener.

With a passion for people to meet Jesus, the ordained Anglican, and the director of the charity Speak Life, says that to that end, he writes, speaks and makes films that reach millions.

His wife Emma is from Belfast, so he is no stranger to Northern Ireland as they often return to visit family, but also to speak at various events. They live in Eastbourne on the south coast of England with their two young children, Ruby and JJ.

Glen will be speaking on the evening’s main theme, ‘Enjoying God’, linking it with abiding in Christ, from his main text, which will be John 15.

Members of the public are welcome to attend worship on Wednesday, 5 June at 12.15pm and Thursday, 6 June at 2.45pm to hear Rev Glen Scrivener preach.

The Wednesday Night Celebration takes place in the Assembly Hall, Assembly Buildings, Belfast and begins at 7.45pm. This is a free, non-ticketed event, and all are welcome.

During the evening celebration, praise will be led by members from Maze Presbyterian Church. An offering will be taken for the local charity, Mission Africa.