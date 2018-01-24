PSNI appeal after cash and jewellery stolen

Police are appealing for information following the burglary of two properties in the Glenavy area in the early hours of January 2.

A PSNI spokesman said a quantity of jewellery and cash (Sterling, Euros and Dollars) was stolen from a house and items from a store for horse riding equipment were also stolen. Police are appealing to owners of jewellery shops or antique stores to be on the look-out for anyone who may try to sell any of these items to them. (Pictures below)

The items stolen include:

Omega 28ct gold watch engraved “Honorary Consul to North Africa”

Omega 28 ct gold watch engraved with the initials “JAMP”

Gold handmade seal (for wax sealing letters), 13th Century, handmade engraved on a signet ring with initials “MP” and includes a crest containing a dragon, lion & crown

Lotus Gold Rimmed watch with brown leather strap

Cartier Steel watch

A selection of tie pins & cufflinks (silver, platinum & gold)

Platinum Wedding Band (men’s) engraved “Joanne 06.07.01”

Mont Blanc fountain pen engraved “Alfonso June 1992”

Parker Gold fountain pen

Rayban aviator sunglasses



Meanwhile items stolen from the store include:

A Brown Wintec Saddle

A Brown Berney Cross Country saddle with free jump stirrups

A Havana Albion double bridle



If anyone has any information about this stolen jewellery and horse riding equipment please make contact with Police at Lisburn on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 250 02/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.



